Russian hospital staff 'working without masks'

Video

As coronavirus spreads more widely in Russia’s provinces, hospitals - often old and ill-equipped - have become infection "hot spots". The number of medical workers getting sick, and dying, is growing.

President Putin admitted that there was a shortage of PPE and ordered an increase in production. But even now, many Russian healthcare staff are scared to complain publicly about having to work without proper protection.

Video by Sarah Rainsford, Elizaveta Vereykina, Liza Shuvalova, Anton Chicherov.