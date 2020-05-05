'EU’s future in hands of member states'

Video

The Dutch politician and MEP Sophie in ’t Veld says it is "possible" the economic impact of the coronavirus could lead to a decline of the European Union.

She told Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur that it would be more like "erosion" than a big "explosion" but the future was in the hands of the member states.

Some EU leaders have warned the EU could collapse as political project unless it supports the stricken economies like Italy.

