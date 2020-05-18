Tears inside Milan’s coronavirus quarantine hotel

Media player
Cornoavirus: Tears inside Milan’s quarantine hotel
Ten weeks after imposing the world’s first national lockdown of the coronavirus pandemic, Italy is reopening shops, restaurants and hairdressers, and restarting church services.
It marks the country’s next stage of recovery.
As cases have dropped, some hotels have taken in people infected with the virus who need to be isolated to further stop the spread.
Our correspondent Mark Lowen has visited one in Milan.
Camera: Francesco Tosto
Producers: Gillian Hazell, Julian Miglierini
18 May 2020
