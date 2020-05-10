Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Tests offered at Vienna airport to avoid quarantine
People travelling through Vienna Airport can take Covid-19 tests, at departure and on arrival.
For people arriving in Austria it allows them to avoid 14 days of quarantine.
The test results are available in around three hours, and cost €190.
10 May 2020
