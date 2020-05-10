Coronavirus tests offered at Vienna airport
Coronavirus: Tests offered at Vienna airport to avoid quarantine

People travelling through Vienna Airport can take Covid-19 tests, at departure and on arrival.

For people arriving in Austria it allows them to avoid 14 days of quarantine.

The test results are available in around three hours, and cost €190.

