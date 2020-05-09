Russia swaps Victory Day parade for air show
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Russia swaps Victory Day parade for air show

Russia's Victory Day parade has been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, but in neighbouring Belarus the parade went ahead as planned.

Russian military aircraft swooped through the skies above an empty Red Square which, in normal circumstances, would be packed with spectators.

  • 09 May 2020
Go to next video: Russian hospital staff 'working without masks'