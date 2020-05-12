Hairdressers reopen in Paris
Coronavirus: Hairdressers among businesses to reopen in France

France has begun to ease its lockdown, and thousands of businesses have started to reopen.

Among the businesses reopening are hairdressers.

One salon owner in Paris spoke to the BBC about the safety of her staff, and the economic challenges she is facing.

