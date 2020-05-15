Amsterdam trials 'Covid-safe' restaurant

Video

As countries in Europe start to emerge from lockdown, they’re experimenting with ways to get people dining out again.

An innovative solution in Amsterdam is currently being trialled and tested. It hopes it will provide a way to help people adjust from isolation to a degree of social contact.

From 1 June, Dutch bars can reopen their terraces with restrictions in place. Restaurants, bars, cinemas, theatres and museums will also start operating again, under strict conditions; only with reservations and people must maintain a 1.5m distance.

Video produced by Maarten Willems and Kate Vandy