Belgian hospital staff turn their backs on PM

Coronavirus: Belgian hospital staff turn backs on PM Sophie Wilmès
Staff at Saint-Pierre Hospital in Brussels have turned their backs on Belgian Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès during an official visit.
Belgium's government has been criticised for its handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the country's high mortality rate.
The PM has previously suggested that Belgium may be over-reporting the actual number of cases.
17 May 2020
