Potato mountains and rotten cheese

Video

Across Europe, much of the food and agriculture industry has been badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Half of the fishermen in the Netherlands have stopped going out to sea. That's because the price of fresh fish has plummeted due to a lack of demand.

In France, 150,000 tonnes of high quality cheese went off last week, because farmers can’t sell it.

And many of the warehouses that store fresh food across Europe are now reaching capacity.

BBC Europe correspondent Gavin Lee takes a look at the impact.

Producers: Kostas Kallergis, Sira Thierij

Researcher: Eve Webster

Filming: Maarten Lernout, Pol Reygaerts