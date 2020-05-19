Brexit: 'No more concessions from the EU to UK'

Video

It would be wrong to think Europe's economic problems will force the EU to make more concessions to the UK over Brexit or any trade deal, the French finance minister Bruno Le Maire has said.

UK minister Michael Gove had previously said the Covid crisis would in some respects "concentrate the minds of the EU negotiators.”

But Mr Le Maire told Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur: "There won't be any further concession from the EU and on the contrary I think this economic crisis will lead to the reinforcement of the EU, will lead to more solidarity among member states and we are not ready to make concessions that might jeopardise the EU construction."

Watch the full interview on Wednesday 20 May 2020 on BBC World News and the BBC News Channel.