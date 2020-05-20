Will coronavirus revive letter writing?
While the lockdown has upped screen time for many of us through all those extra Zoom sessions, for some it has prompted a return to a more traditional method of communication – writing letters.

Riona Nolan is a 17-year-old student from the Republic of Ireland who was prompted to start writing letters by an Irish Postal Service campaign which gave everyone two postcards to send for free. So who did she write to first?

