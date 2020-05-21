Coronavirus deaths in Sweden: 'The numbers are very high'
Coronavirus: Per capita death rate in Sweden 'very high'

New data suggests that Sweden might have one of the highest Covid-19 deaths-per-capita rate in Europe.

Tsemaye Opubor, a journalist based in Stockholm, says the number of deaths from the coronavirus are "really high" and could "perhaps be attributed to age".

