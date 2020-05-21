Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus travel: Airport tests and hotel quarantine for Greece arrivals
Greece's tourist season begins in June, with international charter flights to popular locations resuming in July, according to the country's prime minster.
The tourism industry is vital to the country's economy.
Greece has been praised for its handling of the pandemic, recording 166 coronavirus-related deaths and 2,850 confirmed cases.
But how easy will it be for tourists to enter Greece for their holidays? The BBC's Quentin Sommerville arrived in Athens airport to see how things are working at the moment.
-
21 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-52757474/coronavirus-travel-airport-tests-and-hotel-quarantine-for-greece-arrivalsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window