Watch as Nasa astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken lift-off from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, heading for the International Space Station.

The mission is the first crewed outing from American soil in nine years, with the pair set to ride to orbit in a SpaceX Falcon rocket and Crew Dragon capsule.

However the weather may cause a delay, with a strong possibility the Kennedy complex could see thick cloud, rain and even thunder.

If controllers are forced to scrub, a second launch will be attempted on Saturday.

On Sunday the crew completed their rehearsal for the historic mission.