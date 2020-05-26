Video

The air quality in Turkish cities has improved since Covid-19 restrictions were imposed.

Footage from across the country showing clearer skies, cleaner water and animals roaming in urban areas deserted by people has been widely shared, with many linking "environmental healing" to Covid-19 restrictions.

However, the sustainability of the improvements remains doubtful. Other reports suggest industrial development and environmental destruction may accelerate when restrictions on economic activity are lifted.

Video produced by Suniti Singh