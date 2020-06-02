Is Moscow's Covid reopening political?

Video

Lockdown restrictions in Moscow are beginning to be lifted despite Russia having one of the highest Covid-19 infection rates in the world.

For the last two months, residents have only been allowed out to go to the nearest food shop. Now, they can go for a walk three times a week and non-food shops will start reopening.

But some suggest President Putin's recent declaration that the epidemic's peak has passed is just politics.

Video by Sarah Rainsford, Elizaveta Vereykina, Anton Chicherov