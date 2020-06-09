A tour through Europe's eerily quiet airports
Video

Coronavirus: Transiting Europe's eerily quite airports

During the coronavirus pandemic, international travel has virtually ground to a halt. But as Europe starts to open, what is it like to fly at the moment?

The BBC’s Europe correspondent Jean Mackenzie has taken a number of flights while reporting on coronavirus. She documented her journey back to the UK last week.

Filmed and edited by Andy Smythe

  • 09 Jun 2020
