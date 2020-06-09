Watch coal-fired power stations being demolished
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Watch coal-fired power stations being demolished

Britain is about to pass a significant landmark - at midnight on Wednesday it will have gone two full months without burning coal to generate power.

A decade ago about 40% of the country's electricity came from coal; coronavirus is part of the story, but far from all.

Here are some coal-fired power stations being demolished over the years.

  • 09 Jun 2020
Go to next video: China's struggle to move away from coal