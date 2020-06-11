Video

In Ukraine, efforts are continuing to unite newborn babies born to surrogate mothers with their biological parents.

Last month officials said that more than a hundred babies had been left stranded in Kyiv after coronavirus restrictions prevented parents from travelling from around the world to Ukraine.

But now some of the red tape has been cut, and special flights laid on. The BBC's Jonah Fisher spoke to one couple who have finally made it to Kyiv to meet their son - ten weeks after he was born.

Video produced by Abdujalil Abdurasulov and Hanna Chornous.