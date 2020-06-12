'Insulted' French police stage handcuffs protest
Police across France threw their handcuffs on the ground, rejecting claims that they tolerate brutality and racism in their ranks.

They are angry at Interior Minister Christophe Castaner for banning the police "chokehold" technique.

Anti-racism protests in France, like those in the US, have targeted the police.

Lille was among the cities where police counter-protests took place.

