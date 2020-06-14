Anti-racism protesters defy ban in Paris
Around 15,000 people took to the streets in Paris to protest against police brutality, inspired by America's Black Lives Matter protests.

It was organised under the banner "Justice for Adama", after Adama Traoré, a young black man who died in French police custody in 2016.

US protests were sparked by the death of George Floyd, an African American man killed on 25 May by a white Minneapolis policeman who knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes.

