Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: 'My beach will survive', says Italian grandad
As many European countries continue to ease their lockdowns, beach resorts in Italy are gearing up for a Covid-secure 2020 season.
Face masks, hand sanitiser and more space between sun-loungers are being put in place.
One-way systems to enter and exit beaches, as well as food deliveries direct to sunbathers, are also being considered.
One beach resort owner, 84-year-old Arnaldo Valentini, has lived through a series of events which threatened his livelihood.
Video produced by Trystan Young, filmed by Elisabetta Zavoli.
-
16 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-53054161/coronavirus-my-beach-will-survive-says-italian-grandadRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window