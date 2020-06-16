'Our beach will survive'

Video

As many European countries continue to ease their lockdowns, beach resorts in Italy are gearing up for a Covid-secure 2020 season.

Face masks, hand sanitiser and more space between sun-loungers are being put in place.

And one-way systems to enter and exit beaches as well as food deliveries direct to sunbathers are also being considered.

One beach resort owner, 84-year-old Arnaldo Valentini, has lived through a series of events which threatened his livelihood.

