Protesters overturn car in clashes with Paris police

Protesters overturn car to use as barricade in Paris
Violence erupted on the streets of the French capital, Paris, in a day of nationwide demonstrations in support of healthcare workers.
Police fired tear gas at masked protesters who overturned a vehicle to use as a barricade as they threw objects at officers.
16 Jun 2020
