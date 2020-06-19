Media player
Arancha Gonzalez: Spain-US relations need updating
Spain's foreign minister Arancha Gonzalez says US-Spanish relations need updating in their sense of purpose.
She told Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur that for many years it had been based on a shared belief in democracy and opposing totalitarianism.
"I think we have to bring it to this new level for the 21st Century and I would say rehumanising globalisation should be the sense of purpose that we put into this transatlantic relationship," she said.
