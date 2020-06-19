Return to the 'Wuhan of the West'

Media player
Coronavirus: Return to Lombardy, the 'Wuhan of the West'
Four months ago, the northern Italian region of Lombardy became the global epicentre of coronavirus as it saw the first major outbreak in Europe.
As key mistakes were made, the virus engulfed one of the continent’s wealthiest corners and sparked cases around the world.
The BBC's Rome correspondent, Mark Lowen, who has reported on the story from the start, returns to Lombardy, to ask what went wrong.
Cameraman/Editor: Francesco Tosto
Producers: Julian Miglierini and Gillian Hazell
Researcher: Claudia La Via
19 Jun 2020
