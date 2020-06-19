Return to the 'Wuhan of the West'

Video

Four months ago, the northern Italian region of Lombardy became the global epicentre of coronavirus as it saw the first major outbreak in Europe.

As key mistakes were made, the virus engulfed one of the continent’s wealthiest corners and sparked cases around the world.

The BBC's Rome correspondent, Mark Lowen, who has reported on the story from the start, returns to Lombardy, to ask what went wrong.

Cameraman/Editor: Francesco Tosto

Producers: Julian Miglierini and Gillian Hazell

Researcher: Claudia La Via