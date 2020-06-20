'British visitors can enter Spain freely'

Video

Spain will allow UK travellers to enter the country "freely and without quarantine" from June 21, the Spanish foreign minister, Arancha González Laya, has told the BBC.

At the moment, the same does not apply for visitors from Spain to the UK, but talks are under way between the UK and a number of European countries, including Spain, to form "air bridges".

These could allow people to travel abroad without having to go into quarantine when they arrive at their destination, and when they return home.

Arancha Gonzalez Laya said Spain's decision was partly out of respect for the hundreds of thousands of British citizens who have second homes in Spain.