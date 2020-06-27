Media player
Irish government: What challenges lie ahead for coalition?
The Republic of Ireland is set for change as three parties vote to go into coalition together.
Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party reached agreement on a deal earlier in June.
BBC News Ireland Correspondent Chris Page looks ahead to the challenges the new government will face.
27 Jun 2020
