Whale freed from fishing net off Italian coast
The Italian coastguard has cut a trapped sperm whale free off the coast of the island of Lipari, north of Sicily.
Filicudi Wildlife Conservation group spotted the whale and alerted the coastguard, who spent two hours trying to cut the net.
28 Jun 2020
