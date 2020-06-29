Spain's Alhambra Palace reopens to visitors
Coronavirus: Spain's Alhambra Palace reopens to visitors

After a three-month closure due to coronavirus, the Alhambra palace in Granada has once again opened its doors.

One of the most visited sites in the world, the monument usually welcome 2.7m visitors a year but numbers will now be limited due to Covid-19 safety measures.

