Will Putin rule Russia forever?
Video

Russians are voting on a series of sweeping changes to the constitution that would allow Vladimir Putin to stay in office until 2036, making him the longest serving Russian leader.

The reforms would mean Mr Putin's term limit is reset to zero in 2024, allowing him to serve two more six-year terms.

There is no independent scrutiny of the seven-day vote, and copies of the new constitution appeared in bookshops during the week.

  • 02 Jul 2020
