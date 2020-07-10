Coronavirus: How Spain re-opened for tourism

Video

Spain re-opened its border to international tourists in late June, but before doing so the authorities had to be satisfied everyone would feel safe.

The Balearic Islands invited 11,000 Germans to come on holiday for a test run two weeks before the for re-opening.

It enabled airports and hotels ensure all the right measures were in place. The BBC Travel Show joined a party of German tourists on a trip to Majorca to see how the trial went.

