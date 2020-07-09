Fears for LGBT rights as Poland heads for second round

Media player
Poland election: The fight for LGBT rights
Polish President Andrzej Duda, who is seeking re-election on Sunday, is accused of running on an anti-LGBT platform and says he plans to ban same-sex couples from adopting.
Before the coronavirus lockdown, Ben Hunte, the BBC’s LGBT correspondent, went to Poland to visit its so-called ‘LGBT-free’ zones, and discovered what life is like for gay people living there.
09 Jul 2020
