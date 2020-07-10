Duda defends traditional Polish values - adviser
Andrzej Duda vows to protect Polish families from what he calls an imported "LGBT ideology" but his adviser, Andrzej Zybertowicz, tells the BBC the presidential candidate is opposed to discrimination.

