Duda defends traditional Polish values - adviser

Poland's Duda defends traditional values, says adviser
Andrzej Duda vows to protect Polish families from what he calls an imported "LGBT ideology" but his adviser, Andrzej Zybertowicz, tells the BBC the presidential candidate is opposed to discrimination.
10 Jul 2020
