Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Irish PM has 'issues' with travel from Great Britain
Taoiseach (Irish PM) Micheál Martin has expressed concerns about people coming into the Republic of Ireland from Great Britain.
It comes as quarantine rules have ended for people arriving in the UK from more than 50 countries.
Irish authorities require anyone coming into the Republic of Ireland, apart from from Northern Ireland, to self-isolate for 14 days.
That advice remains in place until 20 July.
-
10 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-europe-53366311/irish-pm-has-issues-with-travel-from-great-britainRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window