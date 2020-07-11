Life on a remote island

Video

A couple from Dublin has left city life behind to take up residence on one of Ireland’s most remote Islands.

The Great Blasket Island is off the cost of County Kerry and is the most westerly point in Europe.

In recent years a number of the houses have been restored and tourists have been welcomed back to the island.

An advertisement for two vacancies as caretakers attracted more than 23,000 applications from around the world.

The successful candidates were Eoin Boyle and Annie Birney from Dublin.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.