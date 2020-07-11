Victims of Bosnia's Srebrenica massacre buried

Media player
Srebrenica: Victims buried 25 years after Bosnia massacre
A mass funeral has been held for recently-identified victims of the Srebrenica massacre in Bosnia - Europe's worst atrocity since World War Two.
The nine victims were buried on Saturday as part of ceremony marking 25 years since the atrocity took place.
Mourners carried their coffins through the Srebrenica-Potocari Memorial and Cemetery before they were buried.
Bosnian Serb forces killed a total of 8,000 Muslim men in Srebrenica in 1995.
11 Jul 2020
