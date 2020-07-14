Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Azeri deaths in clashes on Armenia border
At least four Azeri troops were killed in a new escalation of fighting with neighbouring Armenia.
There have been two days of clashes north of the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.
The BBC's Rayhan Demytrie reports on the claims and counter-claims of both sides.
-
14 Jul 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window