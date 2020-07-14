Azeri deaths in clashes on Armenia border
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Azeri deaths in clashes on Armenia border

At least four Azeri troops were killed in a new escalation of fighting with neighbouring Armenia.

There have been two days of clashes north of the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The BBC's Rayhan Demytrie reports on the claims and counter-claims of both sides.

  • 14 Jul 2020
Go to next video: On the frontline of Nagorno-Karabakh's war