Thousands of migrants and refugees who have been left without shelter after a fire at Moria camp have been protesting against the construction of a replacement one.

The camp was the biggest one in Greece with almost 13,000 people living there.

Sanitary conditions are grim and there's little running water, making washing difficult.

The island's residents also oppose the reconstruction of the camp and have blocked roads to stop aid deliveries.

The BBC's Bethany Bell reports from Lesbos.