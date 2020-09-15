Violence and hostility: Inside the French police
The French police – hailed as heroes after the terrorist attacks of 2015 – are facing growing opposition in the wake of the Gilets Jaunes protests and the Black Lives Matter movement.
Police representatives say that worsening public hostility and working conditions are fuelling an epidemic of psychological problems and suicides.
The journalist Valentin Gendrot spent two years undercover with the French police to investigate allegations of racism and violence.