In the bid to control the spread of Covid-19, governments across Europe have imposed restrictions on movement and socialising.

For some people, these restrictions go too far and they have been showing their discontent online and on the streets.

Now there is a debate in the scientific community about how restrictions are communicated and some researchers fear that confused messaging or hard lockdown measures could have unintended consequences.

Video by Bruno Boelpaep and Sira Thierij