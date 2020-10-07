Protests have erupted outside a Greek courthouse after thousands of people gathered to hear the verdict of a five-year trial which convicted a far right party, Golden Dawn, of running a criminal organisation.

Petrol bombs, rocks and flares were thrown at police who responded with tear gas and water cannons in Athens.

The crowd had started gathering two hours before the verdicts were handed down in response to a call from the anti-fascist movement, trade unions and parties on the left.