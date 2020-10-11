There have been reports of continuing bombardment and fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan, just hours after a ceasefire came into force - with both sides accusing the other of attacks.

An apartment block in Azerbaijan's city of Ganja was hit overnight in what officials say was an Armenian missile strike. Seven people were reported killed and dozens injured.

Armenia has called reports of the strike "an absolute lie".

Blasts also hit Stepanakert, the capital of disputed region Nagorno-Karabakh, on Saturday evening, according to eyewitnesses and Armenian media.

The BBC's Orla Guerin reports from the scene of the blast in Ganja.