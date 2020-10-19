The Voice star who took off her hijab

Mennel Ibtissem is a French-Syrian singer who became an internet sensation following her 2018 performance of Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah on The Voice France.

However, she faced a lot of criticism recently, after her decision to no longer wear a hijab. She says these comments had such a negative impact on her that she sometimes thought of quitting music.

