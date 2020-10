Iceland Prime minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir kept calm under pressure as a 5.5 magnitude earthquake interrupted her live interview with the Washington Post.

The earthquake was centred near Krysuvik, south of the capital Reykjavik. No injuries have been reported.

