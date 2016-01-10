President Macron described Samuel Paty as a "symbol of freedom" during a tribute attended by Mr Paty's family and about 400 guests in Paris.

Mr Macron told viewers that France "will not give up our cartoons" and that Samuel Paty is a symbol of "freedom and reason".

The history and geography teacher was attacked and beheaded close to his school near Paris, after showing cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad to students during a class on 6 October. His killer, 18-year-old Abdullakh Anzorov, was shot dead by police.

Islamic tradition explicitly forbids images of Muhammad and Allah, and depictions can cause serious offence to Muslims.

