Covid: Macron promises solidarity for new French lockdown
Schools and universities will remain open and officer workers will stay home as President Emmanuel Macron places France into lockdown for the whole of November.
There will also be mandatory rapid Covid-19 testing for all international arrivals at the country's ports and airports to ensure the virus is not brought in from other territories.
The president announced the new measures in a national address, pledging solidarity with French citizens adding "we will all get there together".