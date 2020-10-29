Nice attack: 'We heard many gunshots'

Three people have been killed in a knife attack at a cathedral in the French city of Nice, police say.

A local resident described how she saw lots of police and heard many gunshots as police arrived at the scene. The attacker has been detained.

Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi said everything pointed to a "terrorist attack at the heart of the Notre-Dame basilica". He told reporters the suspect had "repeated endlessly 'Allahu Akbar' (God is greatest) when he was being treated at the scene".

France's national anti-terror prosecutors have opened a murder inquiry.

Read more: Three stabbed to death in France 'terror attack'