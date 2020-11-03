Vienna shooting: Not clear if attacker had supporters, says Austrian chancellor
Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has said it is still unclear if the man who murdered four people in Vienna was acting alone.
Security has been tight in the Austrian capital as police launched a manhunt for further attackers but authorities believe the gunman shot dead by police may have acted alone.
The man blamed for carrying out the attack was described by the authorities as a 20-year-old Islamist terrorist, freed early from jail in December 2019.