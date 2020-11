A deal to end six weeks of war between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the breakaway territory of Nagorno-Karabakh came into effect this week - but families on both sides are still counting the cost of the fighting.

Mehdi Mammadov was an Azerbaijani soldier. Even as his family grieved his death they were about to lose another loved one, in the wake of a secret relationship.

Read more: Why did Armenia and Azerbaijan go to war?